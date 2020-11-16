(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Central Bank is betting a new instant payment system will put an end to decades of mistrust and bureaucratic mazes that have kept 45 million Brazilians at bay from the banking world.

The so-called PIX is a project of central bank head Roberto Campos Neto, and officially launches on Monday. It allows for transfers to be carried out 24/7, using just a QR code -- similar to China’s WeChat --, or via the phone’s contact list. The transfer of funds is also much cheaper for both parties, and is being presented as an alternative for cash, credit and debit card payments.

“As you have more institutions operating with this new payment method, if they are geographically well distributed and easier for people to access, you can reach people who are outside of this payment system,” said Affonso Pastore, a former central bank president.

One of the main selling points of the new system is replacing the large swath of options Brazilians have when trying to make payments, each one with its own set of rules and embedded fees. Brazil interbank credit transfers include TED (Express Wire Transfer) and DOC (Credit Transfer Document), which are fast but can have hefty costs, and require a large amount of information to be punched in -- bank number, branch number, account number, ID number, full name -- before they can be completed.

Then there are the so-called “boletos,” bar-coded standardized documents that allow bills to be paid either by scanning or typing of the numbers. Cheaper than credit cards, boletos are a popular means of payment for bills and even in on-line shopping, but they are also much slower, taking two or three business days to be settled.

The bureaucracy, combined with a large informal economy and low education levels, have kept many Brazilians away from banks. Until the mid-2000s, credit cards were rare -- and poorly understood. As of last year, more than 20% of the population didn’t have a bank account, according to a survey from market researcher Instituto Locomotiva. Moreover, around 40% of cities don’t have bank branches, only smaller outposts, according to government data, and Internet access can be spotty even in large urban centers.

“People find it difficult to calculate percentages, to understand rates, so it is very important for us to demand that regulatory institutions also exercise their educational role,” says Gabriela Chaves, an economist who founded NoFront, a financial education and empowerment platform for Black and disenfranchised Brazilians. “This is the Central Bank’s responsibility.”

This year’s data is encouraging. The Central Bank says almost 10 million Brazilians joined banking services since March to receive government handouts during the coronavirus pandemic, and PIX could give the move a new push. The week before its official launch, more than 68.5 million so-called PIX-keys, which are pins to access the new system, had been registered.

The new system is bound to take a toll on banks. Moody’s Investors Service said in a Nov. 3 report that PIX could bring losses of about 16 billion reais ($3 billion) over the next 12 months, 10% of the total amount the banking system collects in fees. It’s set to increase competition too -- fintechs registered the most so-called PIX keys in the first few weeks, according to central bank data.

It will also be a test to the central bank’s ability to keep the system functioning.

“The security behind the use of keys to make payments on PIX will be critical to instill confidence and minimize fraud or cyber threats to the transactions,” Moody’s wrote.

Claudio Guimaraes Junior, an executive director at the Brazilian Association of Banks, says the new system could be a game changer for banking in the country.

“New investment products may emerge, allowing an expansion of the reality that we are living in,” he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.