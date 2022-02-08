(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank refrained from specific guidance on future interest rate decisions as heightened market uncertainty complicates its plan to phase out an aggressive monetary tightening campaign while bringing inflation to target.

“The particularly high uncertainty surrounding important asset and commodity prices, as well as the stage of the tightening cycle, led the Committee to judge more appropriate, at this moment, not to signal the size of its future steps,” bank board members wrote in the minutes to the Feb. 1-2 policy meeting published Tuesday.

Policy makers reiterated that additional adjustments at a slower pace are appropriate for their next rate-setting meetings, in their strategy to “achieve sufficient monetary tightening and ensure inflation convergence over the relevant horizon, as well as the anchoring of long-term inflation expectations.”

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto raised rates by 150 basis points last week, extending a hiking cycle that now totals 875 basis points. The bank is facing persistent inflationary pressures even as Latin America’s largest economy struggles through recession.

What Bloomberg Economics Say:

Three key messages emerged from the minutes of the Brazilian central bank’s latest monetary policy meeting. First, there will be multiple rate hikes in the coming months. Second, officials see the Selic rising above the consensus level. Finally, should short-term inflation decline due to measures that have a fiscal cost, that would warrant even higher, not lower, interest rates.

-- Adriana Dupita, Brazil economist

Click here to read more.

Contracts on interest-rate swaps due in January 2023, which indicate expectations about monetary policy at year-end, rose 12 basis points in morning trading as investors priced in odds of an even longer tightening cycle.

“There’s a lower probability now that the cycle will end in March,” said Mirella Hirakawa, an economist with AZ Quest Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Industrial Goods

Central bankers see inflation above their target both this year and next amid persistently higher industrial good prices and an acceleration of services. “Therefore, Copom once more concluded that the monetary tightening process should be more restrictive than that used in the reference scenario throughout the relevant horizon,” they wrote.

Read more: All Roads Lead to Recession for Biggest Latin American Economies

Annual inflation likely hit 10.39% in January, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists ahead of Wednesday’s data release. Analysts also see consumer price increases above the target of 3.50% this year and 3.25% in 2023.

As the bank hikes rates to tame inflation expectations, it risks hurting an economy that slipped into recession in the third quarter. While some key indicators such as industrial output have shown signals of a pick-up, most analysts see gross domestic product growing just 0.3% this year as global supply chain bottlenecks remain.

In the minutes, policy makers wrote that agriculture and the reopening of the services sector are driving activity. “However, confidence indexes released since the previous meeting continue to deteriorate, and weather developments have affected the projections for important agricultural crops,” they wrote.

At the same time, investors’ fiscal concerns are moving to the forefront as Jair Bolsonaro’s government mulls a proposal to lower fuel prices, which would likely to add stress to public accounts, boost inflation expectations and weaken the real. Presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also signaled his program will be focused on increasing public spending.

In the minutes, policy makers cited uncertainties regarding the future of Brazil’s fiscal framework.

“The Committee notes that even fiscal policies that have a downward effect on inflation in the short term can cause a deterioration in the country’s risk premia, increase inflation expectations, and consequently have an upward effect on prospective inflation,” they wrote.

(Adds economist comments, market moves and central bankers view on activity from 5th paragraph on)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.