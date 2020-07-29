(Bloomberg) --

Brazil registered a record number of coronavirus cases and deaths after days of reported issues with the transfer of the data from local governments into the national system.

The Latin American country added 69,074 cases on Wednesday, pushing the total number of infections to over 2.55 million, according to the Health Ministry. Deaths rose by 1,595 to 90,134. In both counts, Brazil trails only the U.S. globally.

Brazil, a nation of 210 million with some states the size of France, has reported some 7,000 coronavirus deaths a week for the past two months as the pandemic moves from major urban centers inland and to poorer regions.

The country’s response to the crisis -- no national guidelines, no standing health minister and a leader who has belittled the disease -- has been criticized by health experts, who warned the economy was reopening before the curve was flattened. Brazil added a million cases in under a month, and is on pace to reach 3 million infections in the first half of August, according to estimates from PUC University in Rio de Janeiro.

Over the past few days, states including Sao Paulo, which since the arrival of the disease have been the epicenter of the virus in the country, have reported problems in sending the data compiled by the state to the federal government. Wednesday’s record figures can partially be attributed to the data transfer being normalized.

The arrival of winter in the Southern hemisphere is also affecting the progression of the disease, said Arnaldo Medeiros, the ministry’s health surveillance secretary. He also said the number of cases has risen recently in part because Brazil has improved its testing capabilities.

The South of the country, which had been spared earlier on, has seen cases surge 25% and deaths jump by 18% in the last few weeks. The same is true for the Center-West region, which saw cases soar 63% and deaths 7%, according to data from the Ministry. But even the Southeast has seen a fresh advance in cases -- infections have risen in the states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro as the virus continues to move inland. The number of deaths in metropolitan regions has been steadily falling, Medeiros said, while the same measure has been climbing in the countryside.

