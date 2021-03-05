(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian authorities rescued 66 people working under oppressive conditions in a charcoal operation in the South American country’s biggest crackdown on modern slavery this year.

Most of the workers were recruited from other states on the promise of good pay and conditions only to have their personal documents withheld and be given lodgings that lacked basic appliances or, in some cases, even toilets, labor prosecutors from the state of Minas Gerais said in a statement. They didn’t have a proper place to eat, had to shower with a hose and endured water shortages.

The companies, which weren’t identified in Friday’s statement, were made to pay for return tickets to workers’ cities of origin and 970,000 reais ($171,000) in indemnities.

While the destination of the charcoal they produced in kilns wasn’t disclosed, other similar operations in Brazil have used forced labor in the past to supply pig iron producers.

