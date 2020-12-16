(Bloomberg) -- Brazil must cut spending and mandatory obligations to avoid a “recession like in the lost decade of the 1980s,” according to a study conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

With debt levels soaring following the government’s pandemic-aid package, sustained growth hinges on fiscal adjustments and compliance with public expenditure rules, the OECD warned in an economic survey of Brazil published Wednesday.

“Without strong action, financing costs could rise substantially, jeopardizing fiscal sustainability and depressing investment,” the Paris-based organization said, forecasting that Brazil’s primary budget deficit, excluding interest payments, will increase to 10.7% of gross domestic product this year.

The 138-page report was released ahead of a presentation by OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria, Brazil’s Central Bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on the nation’s Covid-19 recovery.

Brazil’s policy response succeeded in cushioning millions from the economic downturn, but “deep structural reforms” are required to boost growth beyond pre-pandemic levels, the report said. The OECD expects Latin America’s largest economy to contract 5% in 2020, and grow 2.6% in 2021.

Policy Recommendations

The report recommended policy makers keep interest rates low until inflationary pressures become “clearly visible,” safeguard central bank autonomy, increase benefits of the Bolsa Familia aid program, and index social security increases to consumer prices rather than the minimum wage.

Beyond government debt, forecast at over 94% of GDP this year, the OECD cited concerns with productivity and efficiency in spending, corruption, as well as rising inequality. The organization also sees

“Many of Brazil’s institutional and policy settings were made for a world that is very different from the challenges of today,” the report said.

