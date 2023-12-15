(Bloomberg) -- State Grid Corp. of China was the biggest winner at Brazil’s auction for 21.7 billion reais ($4.4 billion) in transmission lines on Friday, which will help connect renewable-power projects to major population centers.

The Chinese utility took the biggest project, and other winners include Celeo Redes Transmissao de Energia SA and Olympus XVI, a consortium backed by Alupar Investimento SA and Mercury Investments Participacoes SA. It was Brazil’s largest auction yet for power lines and followed a similar one in June, where 15.7 billion reais in contracts were awarded.

“Brazil is consolidating as a protagonist in the global energy transition,” Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said at the event. “Brazil wants to use this energy to reindustrialize the country.”

The shift to a low-carbon economy will require the world to expand and upgrade transmission lines so they can handle intermittent renewable power. Brazil’s grid is already more than 90% renewable thanks to hydropower and recent growth in wind and solar. The country will need to increase renewable power even more to become a major producer of green hydrogen, a fuel that’s seen as key to slashing carbon emissions.

It will take up to six years to build some of the transmission lines auctioned, which will traverse five states including Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais. Winners offered the biggest discount to potential revenue to get the contracts.

