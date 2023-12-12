(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation rate fell to within the central bank’s target range, keeping policymakers on track to deliver a fourth straight borrowing cost cut at Wednesday’s meeting.

Official data released Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 4.68% in November from a year earlier, just below the 4.7% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Monthly inflation hit 0.28%.

This year, the central bank targets annual inflation at 3.25% with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Amid signs that Latin America’s largest economy is slowing down, policymakers are planning to lower the benchmark Selic by a half-point on Wednesday, to 11.75%, and then again in January. High borrowing costs have served to control consumer prices that had climbed alongside the lifting of Covid-era restrictions, but they are now weighing heavily on the growth outlook for next year.

Read more: Brazil Central Bank Can Keep Cutting Rates, Campos Neto Says

“All in all, disinflation is continuing in Brazil, thanks to subdued economic activity, low commodity prices and the drag from tighter financial conditions,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note. “We expect a favorable picture in the near term, with headline inflation likely ending the year at around 4.5%.”

The central bank, led by Roberto Campos Neto, began easing monetary policy in August after bringing the annual inflation rate down from near a two-decade high. Still, more expensive fuel has caused alarm within the administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he sets out to deliver on campaign promises to improve the quality of life for Brazilians.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Tame headline Brazilian inflation and just slight acceleration in underlying measures in November’s CPI print should allow the central bank to maintain its 50-basis-point easing pace at Wednesday’s policy meeting.”

—Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

—Click here for the full report.

A 0.63% increase in the cost of food and beverages, caused by high temperatures and rains that hit harvests, and a 0.48% advance in the price of housing that was lifted by more expensive utilities, were the top contributors to November’s inflation reading. Meanwhile, the price of communication services fell 0.5%, the statistics agency said.

The inflation report “paves the way for absolutely controlled inflation during the first months of 2024,” said Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital, a brokerage.

State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which sets wholesale gasoline and diesel prices, has faced backlash as costlier jet fuel has resulted steady rises in air fares. The cost of plane tickets climbed 19.12% in November alone — and was the third straight month of double-digit increases.

While fares tend to rise toward the holiday season, a tight labor market and a post-pandemic surge in demand have also pushed up costs. Low unemployment and a strong services sector have helped to underpin the Brazilian economy this year, though analysts expect growth to taper in coming months.

Starting next year, the central bank will target annual inflation at 3%, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim and Maria Eloisa Capurro.

(Recasts lede, adds analysis and context through out.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.