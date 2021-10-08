(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation topped 10% for the first time in more than five years, with consumer demand recovering as the economy faces rising electricity and commodities prices.

Consumer prices jumped 10.25% compared with a year ago, and 1.16% from the month prior, the national statistics institute reported Friday. Economists expected a monthly increase of 1.25%, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The central bank has lifted borrowing costs by 425 basis points since March in an effort to slow inflation brought on by the reopening of the economy. However, rising energy bills due to a severe drought and spiking commodity costs have pressured prices further. Investor concern over the government’s budget has contributed to the Brazilian currency’s slide in the second half of 2021.

In recent days, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto has said that inflation should start to slow in October as policy makers work to hit their 2022 target.

Friday’s inflation data was the last full-month reading before the central bank’s Oct. 26-27 meeting to set the key interest rate, which they have already signaled will be hiked by one-full percentage point.

