(Bloomberg) -- Eduardo Bolsonaro, the lawmaker son of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and his pick as the Latin American country’s next ambassador to the U.S., has doubled down on his father’s feud with the French president.

Hours after the Brazilian leader conditioned his acceptance of G-7 financial aide on an apology from President Emmanuel Macron, Eduardo gave a blunt speech about the French leader to Congress. “Macron acted childishly with Brazil over this Amazon episode,” he said. “All the members of the G-7 made a point of slapping him in the face. We have fires, yes, but spreading fake news for political gain is cheap.”

While the Brazilian president has nominated his son, currently the head lower house foreign affairs committee, for the prestigious diplomatic post in Washington D.C, his appointment has yet to be confirmed by the Senate. At present, Eduardo does not have the support necessary to ensure his confirmation. A poll published on Monday showed that over 72% of Brazilians consider the nomination inappropriate.

