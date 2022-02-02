(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank delivered its third straight interest rate hike of 150 basis points and said it’s ready to moderate the pace of monetary tightening after borrowing costs topped 10% for the first time in nearly five years.

The bank on Wednesday lifted the benchmark Selic to 10.75%, as expected by nearly all analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Policy makers have now raised borrowing costs by a total of 875 basis points since March, the world’s most aggressive tightening cycle in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“The Committee foresees as adequate, at this moment, a reduction in the pace of adjustment of the interest rate,” policy makers wrote in a statement accompanying their decision. “This indication reflects the stage of the tightening cycle as its cumulative effects will manifest themselves over the relevant horizon.”

Board members led by Roberto Campos Neto are facing persistent increases to inflation expectations even as Latin America’s largest economy sludges through recession. Consumer prices rose more than expected in mid-January on supply chain disruptions and costlier commodities. Complicating matters further are public spending concerns ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign.

The decision is “in line the previous communication from central bankers, vowing to persist in their hawkish strategy in order to curb inflation and expectations,” Roberto Secemski, Brazil analyst for Barclays Capital Inc., said ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Annual inflation in mid-January stood at 10.20% amid widespread pressures, including in core items. Analysts see consumer prices increasing 5.38% by December, above goal for the second year in a row. The central bank targets cost of living increases at 3.5% in 2022, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Globally, U.S. monetary policy is shifting gears amid expectations the Federal Reserve may lift its interest rates at least four times in 2022. Such a move would create tighter financial conditions in emerging markets.

Meanwhile, the omicron strain of Covid-19 is surging throughout Brazil, prompting record case counts and disrupting services including airline flights.

