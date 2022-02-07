(Bloomberg) -- Just when Brazilian markets seemed poised to break out of last year’s slump, President Jair Bolsonaro’s push to cut fuel prices is curbing what had been the best annual start in a decade for local assets.

Markets are starting to lose steam as two bills that would allow the federal government to lower or even eliminate some taxes on fuel and cooking gas make their way through congress. If either of them become law, it could sap billions of dollars from public coffers, but it has broad voter support in a pivotal election year.

Investors are worried because they see the push to cut levies as a sign that Bolsonaro is willing to spend freely in the run-up to October’s vote, undercutting fiscal stability in a country with a long history of budget meltdowns. It’s a painful turnaround after high interest rates and cheap equity valuations following years of underperformance had sent stocks, bonds and the currency to some of the world’s biggest gains in January.

“To forcibly cut fuel prices is just not good for long-term rates,” said Carlos Woelz, a founding partner at hedge fund manager Kapitalo Investimentos in Sao Paulo, at an event last week. “This could send inflation inertia lower, but will come back to bite you later.”

Brazil’s tax relief plan is meant to damp inflation that reached the highest in almost two decades in November. The central bank has embarked on the world’s most aggressive interest-rate hikes to rein in prices, putting further pressure on an economy forecast to stall this year. While cutting taxes could help growth, economists are concerned it would also swell the deficit.

Similar concerns hammered Brazilian markets in the past two years, when the country’s massive stimulus program to fight the economic impact of the pandemic led traders to dump local assets. Stocks posted some of the world’s biggest losses in 2021 as the real fell for a fifth straight year.

“Although it is still unclear whether any of these measures will be approved, they make it clear that risks are tilted towards further deterioration of public accounts,” strategists at Citigroup Inc. including Alvaro Mollica wrote in a Jan. 26 note.

Bolsonaro’s plan is to authorize federal and state administrations to cut taxes on fuel without any provision to make up for the lost revenue. With that in mind, lawmakers who also have their eye on the election year ended up presenting two separate proposals to congress. Annual revenue could drop between 20 billion reais ($3.7 billion) and 70 billion reais depending on the details of any bill that gets passed, according to an Economy Ministry official.

Carlos Menezes, a portfolio manager at Gauss Capital in Sao Paulo, said the plan shows a “populist bias” that befits an election year. Any impact on inflation would be at least partially offset by a weaker real, which would increase the cost of imported goods, he said.

The plan to reduce fuel prices was first floated by Bolsonaro in late January. The real and stocks fell and swap rates rose in response, but resumed gains later as traders said it was still early to price in the move. Both proposals presented in congress are constitutional amendments, which means that any of them would need to be approved in two rounds of votes by both the lower house and the senate.

“The resulting fiscal deterioration from these proposals would lead to a weaker currency, and higher medium-term inflation expectations, which should more than offset the short-term deflationary impact of the measure,” JPMorgan analysts led by Cassiana Fernandez wrote in a Feb. 4 report.

The real has strengthened 4.7% this year, among the best performances in emerging markets, even after the pullback in recent days. The benchmark stock index is up 7.1%, just slightly off its high for this year, after falling 12% in 2021.

Kumaran Damodaran, a portfolio manager at Stone Harbor Investment Partners, said the fiscal outlook is one of the main risks for investors in Brazilian assets. He likes local government bonds, but says increased spending ahead of the election is a threat to that bet.

“We wouldn’t want to move too far out the curve until we get more clarity on fiscal,” he said from London.

To be sure, the government will be in much better fiscal shape this year than it was in 2020, when it flooded the country with stimulus to ward off the effects of the pandemic. The country’s public deficit ended 2021 at 4.42% of GDP, after reaching 13.6% in 2020. The forecast for 2022 is 5.3% of GDP.

Fuel subsidies aren’t the only risk for investors. The outlook for public accounts is also under pressure after Bolsonaro promised raises to the federal police, one of his core support groups, prompting demand from other civil servants for higher salaries. The budget signed into law last month sets aside 1.7 billion reais for higher pay, not nearly enough for all state employees to get a meaningful raise.

The outlook for increased spending is undercutting the government’s credibility when it comes to its finances, according to Alberto Ramos, a economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Placing the debt dynamics on a structural sustained declining trend and building fiscal buffers remain the key macro challenges facing both the executive and legislative branches in coming years,” he wrote in a Jan. 31 note.

