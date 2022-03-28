(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia late Monday, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said.

Faria didn’t immediately give more details about the president’s condition. Earlier, website UOL reported Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces hospital after feeling ill, on concern of another intestinal obstruction, citing government officials.

Bolsonaro, 67, has undergone numerous surgeries and been hospitalized several times to deal with the aftermath of the stabbing he suffered on the campaign trail in 2018. His latest hospital stay was in January.

The Presidency’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

