Mar 28, 2022
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Admitted to Hospital After Feeling Ill
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia late Monday, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said.
Faria didn’t immediately give more details about the president’s condition. Earlier, website UOL reported Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces hospital after feeling ill, on concern of another intestinal obstruction, citing government officials.
Bolsonaro, 67, has undergone numerous surgeries and been hospitalized several times to deal with the aftermath of the stabbing he suffered on the campaign trail in 2018. His latest hospital stay was in January.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Leaves Hospital After Latest Health Scare
The Presidency’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:50
Eugene Melnyk's last interview with BNN Bloomberg in 2017
-
2:39
Facebook owner Meta to hire 2,500 in Canadian roles, create Toronto engineering hub
-
6:40
Canadian ESG debt gets a boost with targets to stop greenwashing
-
7:06
Travel rewards cards worth considering as industry gears up for rise in tourism
-
6:37
Avocado prices surge to 24-year high, lifting guacamole costs
-
6:44
Tesla, Amazon stock splits trigger retail stampede