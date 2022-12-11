(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro appeared twice in public over the weekend though he made no public comments ahead of the certification of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election victory on Monday.

Bolsonaro prayed on Sunday in front of supporters standing in the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. Chants of “legend” rang out from a crowd holding signs saying “the court is the people,” in reference to Bolsonaro’s criticism of a Justice on the Supreme Court. On Saturday the president participated in a military event, this time in Rio de Janeiro where he also didn’t make official statements.

The conservative president has been practically silent in public since his defeat to leftist Lula on Oct. 30. His supporters, meanwhile, have been protesting the election’s results by blocking highways across the country and demanding military intervention.

On Friday, in a speech in front of his official residence, Bolsonaro said armed forces are the last standing barrier against socialism. “The armed forces are united, they owe loyalty to our people,” he said. “The ones who decide what the armed forces are going to do are you,” he added.

On Monday, the Electoral Court is expected to certify the vote in a ceremony attended by Lula and vice-president elect Geraldo Alckmin.

