(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is backing his ally Mauricio Macri for re-election in neighboring Argentina this year, saying victory by an opposition party that includes ex-leader Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner could ignite political friction between the two nations.

Bolsonaro, interviewed by Buenos Aires-based Clarin, said he is concerned that presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez, who visited Brazil’s jailed former leader Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva recently, indicated he wants to review the Mercosur-European Union trade agreement. While saying he does not interfere with other nation’s politics, Bolsonaro said he hopes Fernandez de Kirchner, a candidate for vice presidential, doesn’t return to power in Argentina.

“If people related to Cristina Kirchner, that are close to Lula, Dilma, et cetera, return to power, then I think Argentina will have serious problems,” he said.

On other issues, the president said Brazil’s flagship pension overhaul, which cleared a first vote in the lower house, will jump-start the economy and restart growth this year. After pension reform is approved, Bolsonaro expects a law on economic freedoms to facilitate business startups by cutting red tape, further strengthening the economy.

Bolsonaro reiterated his idea to appoint his son and lawmaker, Eduardo, as ambassador to the U.S., saying his friendship with the sons of President Donald Trump gives him an advantage in dealing with Washington. He denied allegations of nepotism.

Bolsonaro faces an intensifying backlash, even from his supporters, after mentioning that he is thinking of his son for the job. Lawmakers were critical, the Brazilian diplomats’ association is opposed and jokes and memes inundated social media.

