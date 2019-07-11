(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing the nomination of his son Eduardo, a lawmaker, to become the nation’s ambassador to the U.S. as he seeks to strengthen ties with Donald Trump.

“We’re taking into account the cost-benefit, how he would be treated in that country,” Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia. “Imagine if Mauricio Macri’s son were here in Brazil as ambassador,” he added, referring to Argentina’s president. “Obviously, he would get different treatment than that given to a normal ambassador.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro, 35, is president of the lower house’s foreign relations committee. He has formed ties with Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon and joined his global right-wing group called The Movement. He is also seen as Brazil’s shadow foreign minister, for example sitting in on his father’s meeting with Trump.

Read More: Inside Eduardo Bolsonaro’s office, a Shrine to the NRA

Bolsonaro has often been referred to as the Tropical Trump, with his right-wing nationalism, tendency to speak off-the-cuff, and use of social media to bypass traditional news outlets. His main foreign policy objective thus far has been to draw closer to Trump’s administration. Weeks after his March state visit to the U.S., Brazil’s prior ambassador to the country was relieved of his post.

Selecting his son to occupy the high-profile post would risk outcry over perceived nepotism. Such concerns were voiced months ago when another of his sons was reported to be in the running for a job in his administration.

Eduardo “is friends with Donald Trump’s sons, speaks English, speaks Spanish, and has a lot of life experience in the world,” Bolsonaro said. “In my understanding, he could be an adequate person and would take perfect care of our message in Washington.”

To contact the reporter on this story: David Biller in Rio de Janeiro at dbiller1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Walter Brandimarte at wbrandimarte@bloomberg.net;Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.