(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, according to the latest medical bulletin, a day after his doctors declared his condition “really good.”

The 66-year-old leader was admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital on Wednesday for partial intestinal obstruction.

In a Twitter post on Saturday he blamed the condition on the 2018 stabbing while he was on the campaign trail. He’s undergone a series of surgeries since the assault.

Bolsonaro will return Brasilia later Sunday, GloboNews channel reported.

While hospitalized, Bolsonaro handled government matters remotely and chronicled his activities on social media. His doctor, Antonio Macedo, told reporters Saturday that Bolsonaro’s condition was “really good.”

