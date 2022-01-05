(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is being discharged from the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been admitted two days ago with an intestinal obstruction related to his 2018 stabbing and four subsequent surgeries.

The president announced his release from the Vila Nova Star hospital in a Twitter post early on Wednesday, together with a picture where he appeared surrounded by his doctors, all giving thumbs up. He’s expected to talk to journalists before leaving.

After being hospitalized in the early hours of Monday, the 66-year-old president was evaluated by a medical team that ruled out another surgery at the moment. His condition improved with the treatment and, late on Tuesday, he had a nasogastric tube removed and started receiving a liquid diet.

Bolsonaro has suffered four intestinal surgeries after being stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. He was spending vacation at a beach in the south of the country, but felt ill after lunch on Sunday and had to cut short his holidays.

