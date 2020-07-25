(Bloomberg) --

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for Covid-19 the fourth time he took the RT-PCR test after he was contaminated on July 7.

The president used his Twitter account to communicate the results, and released a picture showing him holding a box of hydroxyclorochine, the drug he’s been touting despite there being no clear scientific evidence of its benefits to combat the coronavirus.

Brazil is the world’s second-largest hotspot for the virus only after the U.S., with daily deaths averaging over a thousand. This week, the country recorded the two largest daily increases of contamination, showing the curve is still steepening. Most cities are relaxing social isolation measures and reopening for business after the economy plunged in the beginning of the second quarter.

Bolsonaro has been a vocal denier of the benefits of social distancing measures, saying they hurt the economy. On several occasions, he has encouraged big public gatherings and joined in without wearing a mask.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.