(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro said that if the left wins the October election in Brazil, it will never leave power as South America turns completely red, virtually isolating the US, according to remarks in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Bolsonaro told Carlson that his election in 2018 was a miracle after being attacked by the media during the campaign. The incumbent, who is seeking re-election this year, is struggling to close the gap in opinion polls with front-runner and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The interview, which Bolsonaro gave at his official residence in Brasilia, aired on Fox News Thursday night after a brief preview was broadcast on Wednesday. Carlson posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday in which he is wearing an indigenous headdress next to the grinning head of state.

Bolsonaro rarely grants interviews to international media. The face-to-face with Carlson, Fox News’ top-rated host, was excitedly publicized by aides and congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the Brazilian president.

Carlson’s prime-time cable news show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” averages around 3 million viewers. Last year, Carlson visited Hungary to interview its authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orban. Carlson praised Orban’s policy of limiting the rights of asylum seekers and called Hungary a “small country with a lot of lessons for the rest of us.”

