(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will be released from hospital on Monday, according to a note published by his doctors and a spokesman for the presidency.

The president will return to Brasilia, but Vice President Antonio Hamilton Mourao will remain in charge for two more days, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros told reporters in Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro will still travel to New York to address the United Nations Assembly General, but he will go a day later than planned, on 23 Sept. The president’s trip to Asia in October will go ahead as scheduled.

Last week Bolsonaro underwent the fourth surgery on his abdomen since his stabbing on the campaign trail in September 2018. Originally due to be released on Friday, doctors recommended postponing the president’s return to work to allow him extra time to recover. The hospital confirmed that he would now be free to leave later on Monday, after his physiotherapy. A doctor will continue to supervise his diet and exercise at home.

