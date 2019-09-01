(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been clinically evaluated and will undergo surgery to correct an incisional hernia that developed after previous operations, the presidency said in a statement signed by doctor Ricardo Peixoto Camarinha.

Earlier today, Bolsonaro posted a picture of himself standing with two of his doctors and saying that he’ll soon “enjoy a 10-day vacation with them,” without providing details.

The mid-sized medical procedure is scheduled for next Sunday, Sept. 8, right after Brazil celebrates its independence day, G1 reported, citing doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo, who operated on the president before. Contacted by Bloomberg, the president’s office says the date and magnitude of the surgery cannot be confirmed.

Bolsonaro has had three operations since he was stabbed in the stomach while campaigning in September 2018. The man who confessed attacking him, Adelio Bispo, was admitted to a mental institution.

