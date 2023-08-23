You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
9h ago
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Undergoing Exams to See If He Needs Surgery
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing exams to determine whether he will require another surgery related to the stabbing he suffered on the campaign trail in 2018, his spokesperson said.
Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo early Wednesday, and Brazil’s Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that he said he would have three surgeries next month.
But Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for the right-wing former leader, told Bloomberg News that doctors are examining Bolsonaro to determine if further procedures are necessary.
Wajngarten characterized the exams as “routine checkups” in a social media post, saying the tests “aim to evaluate his clinical condition, especially in the digestive system.”
Bolsonaro has had various health issues related to the stabbing that occurred during the 2018 presidential election, which he won.
Since leaving office at the end of 2022, he has faced mounting legal troubles, and Brazil’s electoral authority in June barred him from running for election for eight years.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:35
How to access BNN Bloomberg’s business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
-
7:08
Canadians split on whether to blame provinces or feds for housing crisis: Poll
-
7:37
Here’s what economists think China’s downturn could mean for Canada
-
7:17
Here's what experts believe July's inflation data means for interest rates
-
4:36
Don’t shy away from asking for a raise, even with recession fears: Experts
-
5:55
Hawaii Electric stock plunge raises climate change concerns for utilities