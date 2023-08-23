Brazil’s Bolsonaro Undergoing Exams to See If He Needs Surgery

(Bloomberg) -- Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing exams to determine whether he will require another surgery related to the stabbing he suffered on the campaign trail in 2018, his spokesperson said.

Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo early Wednesday, and Brazil’s Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that he said he would have three surgeries next month.

But Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesperson for the right-wing former leader, told Bloomberg News that doctors are examining Bolsonaro to determine if further procedures are necessary.

Wajngarten characterized the exams as “routine checkups” in a social media post, saying the tests “aim to evaluate his clinical condition, especially in the digestive system.”

Bolsonaro has had various health issues related to the stabbing that occurred during the 2018 presidential election, which he won.

Since leaving office at the end of 2022, he has faced mounting legal troubles, and Brazil’s electoral authority in June barred him from running for election for eight years.

