(Bloomberg) -- The front-runner in Brazil’s presidential election, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, took a day off from the campaign trail to prepare for Sunday’s TV debate, while President Jair Bolsonaro toured the Northeast, where he’s currently behind in polls.

Sunday’s debate is the first before the runoff election on Oct. 30.

Bolsonaro, 67, was scheduled to visit a military barracks in Teresina, Piaui state, where he will later take part in a rally. In the afternoon he arrives at Ceara state, where he holds another rally in the capital of Fortaleza.

On Friday, Lula, 76, urged people at a rally in Recife, Pernambuco state, not to repeat the high rates of abstention of the first round.

“Let’s talk to the people to convince them to vote,” he said.

The first debate of the second round is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. The latest polls show Lula slightly ahead of Bolsonaro. One poll, conducted by Modalmais/Futura, shows a tie.

