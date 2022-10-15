(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s three consecutive months of falling consumer price indexes aren’t reason to celebrate yet, said central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto.

“A lot is because of government measures, so we don’t think it’s a special reason to celebrate. But the dynamics are getting better,” Neto said at a banking conference in Washington taking place alongside the International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings.

Consumer prices rose an annual 7.17% in September, the slowest pace since April 2021. Traders are now pricing in rate cuts as early as March, though central bankers have signaled the easing cycle wouldn’t begin before June.

“I’m not going to comment too much about that,”said Campos Neto. “But I think it means the market understands we’ve done a good job.”

Brazilian policy makers were among the first to raise interest rates in the wake of the pandemic. They recently halted an 18-month tightening cycle that lifted the cost of borrowing to 13.75% from a historic 2% low. Others in the region are following their footsteps. On Wednesday, Chile said rates have reached their maximum level at 11.25%.

Still, borrowing costs are at record highs. Peru raised interest rates this month to a two-decade high of 7%, with economists split on whether it would be the last increase. Mexico is seen moving further into restrictive territory amid persistent inflation and rising US interest rates. The IMF warned this week about “pockets of vulnerability” on corporate and government debt levels.

While most of Latin America is close to or beyond its inflation peak, price increases remain above most monetary authorities’ goals. This week, the IMF warned against early rate cuts as raised it estimates for consumer-price rises in the region to an average of 14.6% this year and 9.5% next.

Driven by high commodity prices and a post-pandemic economic rebound, domestic demand is stronger than expected in most of the region’s nations. However, a scenario of high interest rates for longer is bound to curb activity next year. The IMF is forecasting a 1.7% average growth for the region.

