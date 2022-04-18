(Bloomberg) -- The central bank that has launched the most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in the wake of the pandemic is in for a longer-than-expected battle against inflation as its own workers, together with others from Brazil’s public and private sectors, demand wage increases of as much as 26% to make up for losses in purchasing power.

Employees of Brazil’s central bank and the economy ministry, including the internal revenue system, have been on strike or staging work stoppages for three weeks now, delaying customs operations, budget plans and key statistical data. On Monday, a widely-watched economic survey with forecasts from more than 100 analysts went unpublished for a third consecutive week.

While such protests are common in Brazil, particularly in an election year, the push by public servants is a reminder of the risk that past price increases start fueling current inflation in a country scarred by hyperinflation memories. It also adds to the view that the central bank will likely be forced to extend its tightening campaign past May, contradicting its own guidance.

“When even workers at the central bank are demanding outsize pay increases, the risk of second-round effects from a wage-price spiral are clear,” said Adriana Dupita, an economist with Bloomberg Economics, noting however that commodities, supply shortages and a weaker real are currently the main driver of rising prices in Brazil.

For now, salaries haven’t been able to catch up with inflation running at a two-decade high of 11.3% a year. In February, nearly 56% of all increases were below an index, known as the INPC, which measures losses in the purchasing power of families earning between one and five minimum wages. Future price increases will likely eclipse all raises given so far, according to the Institute of Economic Research Foundation, which tracks salaries. Average real wages have fallen 8.8% since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data.

“We have a high inflation rate, and some of that is being passed on to wages -- but most of the increases are below or at the same level of inflation,” Mirella Hirakawa, an economist with local asset manager AZ Quest, said in an interview.

Yet policy makers are growing worried, with central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto saying last week that salary increases, especially in the services sector, played a role in the surprisingly high price data recorded in March. His comments prompted investors to price in a longer monetary tightening cycle in Brazil.

The so-called price indexation phenomenon goes much beyond salaries in Brazil. Rents and other costs such as bus fares are also somewhat linked to past inflation. In fact, up to 30% of all products and services in the country can be at least partly adjusted by consumer price indexes.

“We have high indexation, which results in a high percentage of current inflation triggering revisions in the prices of several items,” said Hirakawa.

Tough Negotiations

So far the government has been unable to appease rebelling public workers. President Jair Bolsonaro last week decided to raise their salaries by 5% as of July at a cost of 6.3 billion reais ($1.3 billion) for public coffers this year. The increase hasn’t been officially announced because the government still needs to find space in the budget. For next year, the government is proposing to set aside 11.7 billion reais in the budget for additional raises.

Yet the plan may be insufficient to stop protests. The union representing central bank workers said last week that a 5% increase wouldn’t put an end to their strike. Employees of the internal revenue service are demanding payment of a bonus approved by congress in 2017 that never made it to their pockets.

And now even the federal police, a key base of support for Bolsonaro, said it’s unhappy with the planned 5% increase, and demanded a career restructuring once promised by the president, which would entail higher salaries.

