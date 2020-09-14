(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Chief Justice has tested positive for Covid-19, less than a week after taking the top position on the country’s Supreme Court.

Luiz Fux will be isolated at home for 10 days, during which he “intends to conduct the session of the virtual plenary on Wednesday,” his press office said in a statement Monday, adding, “he may have contracted the novel coronavirus at a family lunch last Saturday.”

He joins a long line of high-profile Brazilian power players to contract the virus. President Jair Bolsonaro announced in early July that he had tested positive. Many cabinet members have also contracted Covid, as have at least 12 out of 27 state governors.

Brazil is a global epicenter for the virus; as of Sunday the country counted 4.3 million cases and 131,00 deaths.

Bolsonaro Case Looms Over Brazil’s New Top Court Chief Justice

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.