Jul 28, 2023
Brazil’s Congress to Resume Votes on Reforms After Break
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Congress returns from legislative recess on Tuesday and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s economic agenda is a top priority.
The tax reform and the bill that changes rules for Brazil’s board of tax appeals, known as Carf, are awaiting votes in the Senate. The proposal for the new fiscal framework was changed by senators and needs to be discussed again by the lower house, which should happen next month, according to the lower house website.
The agenda will also include the 2024 budget and proposals to increase tax collection, which form part of a pledge made by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to eliminate the fiscal deficit next year.
Administrative Reform
The government only intends to debate the administrative reform after approving the tax overhaul and other pieces of legislation related to the matter, such as the taxation of wealth and income, according to newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
Earlier this week, the lower house Speaker Arthur Lira said administrative reform will be the next major topic to be discussed in Congress. Before winning last year’s presidential election, however, Lula said that he would work against the text discussed in the house.
Tax Collection
The Finance Ministry is studying alternatives for levies on ICMS tax benefits, since the favorable decision by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) in the first half of the year has not had the desired effect on income, said Valor Economico, citing unidentified officials. Appeals are delaying the end of the discussion and stopping the government from effectively enforcing the tax payments.
Among the alternatives studied are the taxation of presumed ICMS credits and starting negotiations on older company debts, according to the report.
Other Highlights
- PSD party seeks Lula and asks for more space in the federal government: Valor
- Lula is personally committed to giving a job to former minister Guido Mantega, says O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim
Politics
