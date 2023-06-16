You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Brazil’s Economic Activity Grows Above Forecast Ahead of Interest Rate Decision
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economy expanded more than expected in April according to the central bank’s main gauge of activity, one of the final data releases ahead of policymakers’ interest rate decision next week.
The bank’s economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, rose 0.56% from the prior month, above the 0.15% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, the gauge increased 3.31%, according to data published Friday.
Latin America’s largest economy is seeing uneven growth as the central bank continues to hold its interest rate steady at 13.75% following an aggressive tightening cycle lasting over a year. Though retail sales and industrial production have fared worse than expected, services and agriculture drove overall activity past most forecasts in the first quarter of the year.
Read More: Brazil Central Bank Says Inflation Bets Set Up Rate Action
Central bankers are seen holding rates steady for the seventh time on June 21, though they might signal they are ready to discuss looser monetary policy. Annual inflation is easing, core measures stripping out energy and food items are slowing down and consumer price expectations are improving.
Still, board members have indicated they are debating how much the economy can grow without generating inflation.
Most analysts revised up their estimates for economic growth this year, to 1.84%. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto has said he believes market expectations will continue to rise, possibly to 2% or higher.
--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
