(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economic activity dropped for the first time this year as central bankers pledge more restrictive monetary policy to assure inflation slows back to target.

The central bank’s economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, fell 0.34% March from the prior month, more than the -0.25% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, the gauge dropped 2.18%, according to data published on Wednesday.

The economy expanded 1.08% during the first quarter compared to the prior three-month period, according to the central bank report.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto tossed out their prior guidance by lowering interest rates by just a quarter-point last week, half the amount they had previously signaled. Inflation has remained above target due to factors including a resilient labor market and public spending. The central bank subsequently pledged more restrictive monetary policy, and board member Paulo Picchetti reinforced the commitment to the consumer price target.

Traders are split on whether policymakers will deliver another quarter-point cut at the next rate-setting meeting in June or a pause the easing cycle that began in August of last year.

Latin America’s largest economy has so far proved resilient to high interest rates, with most analysts betting on growth near 2% this year. Yet, devastating rains across the nation’s south, where entire neighborhoods and crops are now under water, are raising concerns of a significant drag on activity.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reinforced the need for more public spending, with aid for towns affected by the record floods. Government assistance is coming weeks after his economic team said it will weaken a fiscal goal for next year, adding to investor worries about efforts to stabilize public debt.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

