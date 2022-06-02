(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economy grew less than expected in the first quarter, representing another setback to President Jair Bolsonaro as he readies his re-election bid.

Official data released on Thursday showed gross domestic product grew 1% in the January-March period from the previous quarter. The expansion fell short of the 1.2% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. From a year prior, the economy grew 1.7%.

The first quarter was likely a high-water mark for growth this year before what’s expected to be a bruising race between Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Expanded access to vaccines against Covid-19 and government aid to the poor have ensured demand. Still, double-digit inflation and borrowing costs are marring the outlook for Latin America’s largest economy.

Brazil has seen a string of better-than-expected indicators in recent months, such as retail and employment, prompting many economists to raise their year-end GDP projections. Policy makers say the data is evidence the trend will carry.

“Brazil is one of the only cases where growth forecasts increased for 2022,” central bank President Roberto Campos Neto told lawmakers earlier this week.

Analysts caution, though, that the population is quickly losing its purchasing power as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propels consumer prices to near a two-decade high. The central bank is extending a tightening cycle that has already raised the benchmark Selic 10.75 percentage points in just over a year.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, who is trailing in the polls, is pushing congress to help ease the inflation pain by passing fast-track legislation to cap local fuel taxes.

