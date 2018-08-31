(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economic recovery got little traction in the second quarter, amid devastating blows from a nationwide trucker strike and growing political uncertainty.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from a revised 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year. The median estimate by 38 economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for 0.1 percent growth. Compared with the same quarter of 2017, GDP rose 1 percent, the national statistics agency said Friday.

Striking truckers in May and June wreaked havoc on Latin America’s largest economy, causing factories to shut down, supermarket shelves to turn bare, and growth estimates to tumble. The work stoppage exacerbated high unemployment and uncertainty from the this year’s presidential race. Still, there are signs the economy is slowly recovering lost ground, said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Haitong in Sao Paulo.

The 11-day strike in late May slammed many of Brazil’s flagship companies. Food giant BRF SA reported a record quarterly loss and car rental company Localiza’s net income frustrated expectations. While industrial production rebounded in June from the worst monthly result in a decade, retail continued to sink.

Family spending, which accounts for almost two-thirds of demand, inched up 0.1 percent in the second quarter, while companies slammed on the brakes. Investment fell 1.8 percent in the second quarter, according to the statistics institute.

Demand in Brazil remains weak as uncertainty grows over the result of the October presidential vote, according to Pedro Tuesta, senior economist with 4Cast Ltd consultancy in Washington. “With all the uncertainty of elections, people aren’t consuming much,” he said.

A wide-open election with a large field of contenders, including competitive candidates from the extreme left and right, has put the country on edge. Investors in particular are paying close attention to gauge chances that the winner extends current President Michel Temer’s austerity measures.

Brazil is forecast to grow 1.47 percent in 2018, according to economists surveyed by the central bank. That’s roughly half the expansion they forecast six months ago.

--With assistance from Vinícius Andrade and Rafael Mendes.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Biller in Rio de Janeiro at dbiller1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, ;Raymond Colitt at rcolitt@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski, Robert Jameson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.