(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economic activity stalled in November after three consecutive months of drops, the latest sign of the challenges facing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he works to deliver greater prosperity.

The central bank’s economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, ticked up 0.01% from the month prior, compared to the -0.2% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, the gauge gained 2.19%, according to data published on Friday.

Latin America’s largest economy is succumbing to headwinds including high interest rates while the boost from strong consumption and agricultural production fades. Adverse weather caused by El Nino is now threatening harvests across the country, and retail sales are barely growing. Analysts see GDP expanding roughly 1.59% this year, down from almost 3% in 2023.

Read more: Lula Gets New Nemesis in Inflation Fight as El Nino Brings Rain

“All in all, we continue to see signs of weakening in domestic activity,” Banco Santander economist Gabriel Couto wrote in a research note. He expects the slowdown of the second half of 2023 will continue into the first few months of this year, driven by sectors that are more sensitive to high rates. “It doesn’t change the outlook of a flattish result for the period,” he added.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto are expected to cut interest rates again at the end of their Jan. 30-31 meeting, extending a gradual easing cycle that’s lowered borrowing costs to 11.75%. Consumer price rises ended last year within the central bank’s target range for the first time since 2020.

Still, closely watched measures of inflation excluding volatile items are cooling slower than expected. With the economy decelerating in line with forecasts, central bankers have said there’s still a need for restrictive monetary policy.

Read More: Spiking Food Costs Threaten Inflation Progress for Brazil’s Poor

With Lula focusing on spreading the benefits of economic growth — fulfilling his campaign pitch of “barbecue and beer for all” — investors are concerned he may push for greater spending to attain his goals. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is still negotiating with Congress on ways to increase revenues and eliminate this year’s primary fiscal deficit, which excludes interest payments.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

(Updates with economist comment in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.