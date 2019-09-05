(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Economy Minister reignited President Jair Bolsonaro’s spat with his French counterpart after he repeated the Brazilian leader’s insults about Emmanuel Macron’s wife.

In a speech to businessmen in the north-eastern city of Fortaleza, Paulo Guedes complained about the media coverage of the Bolsonaro administration, saying that rather than report on the country’s progress, it focused on the president’s outrageous comments.

“What I see in the newspapers is that he insulted [Michelle] Bachelet, or that he called Macron’s wife ugly,” he said. “He did say that and it’s true -- the woman is indeed ugly.”

As the audience laughed, the minister shushed them and said, also laughing: “There’s no such a thing as an ugly woman, there’s only women seen from the wrong angle.”

The exchange of insults risks real-world damage, given the current state of relations between Brazil and France. Macron recently threatened to scrap the trade deal agreed between the European Union and Mercosur, the South American customs union, unless Brazil did more to preserve the Amazon rainforest. While few other EU leaders agree with his idea of ditching the agreement, Bolsonaro risks alienating the moderate European politicians who still need to ratify the deal. Many lawmakers in both Germany and Ireland are already reluctant to do so.

Macron Attacks Bolsonaro for Sexist Jibe at French First Lady

Brazil’s relationship with France started to nosedive after Bolsonaro canceled a meeting in Brasilia with the French foreign minister at the last minute in favor of having his hair cut during a Facebook Live. Shortly afterwards, on the eve of last month’s G-7 summit, Macron tweeted his concern about the fires burning in the Amazon and called for an international response, prompting an angry reaction from the Brazilian president.

Bolsonaro subsequently posted a sarcastic comment on a social media post mocking Brigitte Macron’s physical appearance. The French leader called the comment “extraordinarily disrespectful to my wife” and added that he hoped the Brazilian people would soon have a president worthy of them.

