(Bloomberg) -- The percentage of women running in Brazil’s October election is the smallest in eight years, and barely above what’s required by law.

At least 30 percent of candidates in Brazilian elections need to be women, according to a law approved in 2009. The first time that occurred was in the 2012 municipal elections, when 31.3 percent of the contenders were female, according to data from the electoral authority. The percentage of women who registered to run for office this year is 30.6 percent.

To read more: Ghost Candidates Plague Brazil’s Push for Women in Politics

Brazil ranks 154th globally in terms of the number of women in Congress, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a democracy-promoting organization. The deadline for parties to register their candidates was Aug. 15.

--With assistance from Bruce Douglas.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Biller in Rio de Janeiro at dbiller1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte, Bruce Douglas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.