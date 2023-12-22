(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s agriculture sector is planning a 2024 legislative offensive that is poised to challenge President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s ambitious environmental agenda and test his already-wobbly relationship with the country’s conservative Congress.

The congressional agribusiness caucus, which counts roughly 60% of Brazilian lawmakers as members, will prioritize legislation to loosen environmental licensing rules and curb protections for Indigenous lands, along with other plans that run counter to Lula’s attempts to launch a green economic transition and create new tribal territories.

“My hope is that in 2024 we can be much more proactive and present solutions to important issues and important bottlenecks of our sector and the Brazilian economy,” congressman Pedro Lupion, who leads the caucus that includes nearly 300 members of the lower house and 41 senators, told Bloomberg News in an interview this week.

That suggests Lula is in for a rocky year in Congress, and that the leftist leader’s largely-successful push to pass tax reform, new fiscal rules and other elements of his economic agenda is unlikely to translate into durable legislative support in 2024, especially if he pursues more contentious goals.

Agribusiness wields tremendous influence in Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of beef, soy and other commodities. The sector accounts for about a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product, and its strength helped drive better-than-expected overall growth in 2023.

The massive rural caucus has already flexed its muscle in battles with the president this year, curtailing some powers of the environment ministry and overriding his veto of a bill to limit demarcations of Indigenous lands.

Read More: Brazil Senate Curbs Tribal Land Rights, Overriding Supreme Court

Lula has made attempts to improve his relationship with agribusiness, which largely supported right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 presidential election.

Hundreds of industry leaders traveled to Beijing as part of an official delegation seeking to bolster farm ties with China in March, and the government in June unveiled a record crop financing plan that included 364 billion reais ($74.1 billion) for agribusiness.

But clear differences remain. Lula has criticized the sector for having ideological problems with his government, and earlier this month he compared its congressional allies to foxes guarding the henhouse in remarks about the tribal lands legislation.

The industry, meanwhile, fought off Finance Minister Fernando Haddad’s attempts to include farmers in a new cap-and-trade system meant to curb Brazilian emissions.

Read More: Brazil Farmers Will Be Exempt From Plan to Cap Carbon Emissions

Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro has insisted that the industry shouldn’t regard Lula as its enemy. But Lupion suggested that the president’s approach to agribusiness has made it difficult to find common ground.

“We had to start building bridges to have the slightest dialogue with the Executive,” he said. “It’s an Executive that came from an extremely fierce and very ideological election campaign, very radicalized, with very strong speeches from the president against our sector.”

Still, Lula’s focus on climate change may open up areas of agreement. Extreme weather is affecting crops, with markets already reducing estimates for next year’s soybean harvest, Brazil’s top agricultural export product.

Farmers want more government aid to help mitigate the effects of climate emergencies, and are pushing for boosts to subsidized rural insurance programs as declines in commodities prices drive more of them into debt, Lupion said.

The rural caucus also plans to lobby for another increase in spending under next year’s national crop plan known as Plano Safra, a demand they have made in previous years with only limited success.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.