(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo is poised to leave the post after pressure from top lawmakers over the country’s failed strategy to contain the pandemic, two people close with the situation said.

Araujo is expected to quit as early as Monday, the people said, declining to be named because a decision hasn’t been announced. The situation of the controversial minister, a close ally to President Jair Bolsonaro, is irreversible and the government is discussing possible replacements, they said.

Bolsonaro’s office and the foreign ministry didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

