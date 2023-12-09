(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he expects the nation’s central bank to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points to 11.75% at its next meeting on Dec. 13, Valor Economico reported.

Haddad’s reported comment at a Labor Party event is in line with Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who said in recent speeches that a half-point cut is the “appropriate pace.” It also matches the market consensus compiled by Bloomberg.

Haddad, speaking at the event alongside President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also forecast that Brazil will end 2023 with 2 million new jobs.

