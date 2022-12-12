(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad plans to “carefully build a relationship” with the country’s autonomous central bank, holding a formal meeting with the chief of the monetary authority on Tuesday.

Haddad will have lunch with Roberto Campos Neto at the central bank and also meet members of outgoing Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’s team, before giving a news conference in Brasilia after local markets close.

“It’s unprecedented in Brazil for a finance minister to take office having the head of the central bank in charge for two more years,” Haddad told reporters on Monday, adding that he will “give details” about his relation with the central bank in the following day.

Campos Neto, whose mandate ends in December 2024, has been calling for “coordination” between monetary and fiscal policies as investors worry about the inflationary impact of the new government’s spending plans. Local markets sold off on Monday as President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks set to appoint a leftist economist to head the country’s development bank.

The mandate of a few central bank board members will expire before that of Campos Neto, and it’s the government’s prerogative to appoint new directors, Haddad said.

The incoming finance chief repeated he is waiting for Lula to announce his future planning minister before picking members of his team, in order to ensure the government has a cohesive economic group.

