Brazil’s Industrial Output Sinks at the Start of the Year Under High Borrowing Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s industrial output fell sharply at the beginning of the year, a worrying sign for the prospects of economic growth in the months ahead.

Official data released Wednesday showed production decreased 1.6% in January from the month prior, just less than the median estimate of a 1.7% drop from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. From a year earlier, output gained 3.6%.

Latin America’s largest economy is cooling down after getting a big boost from bumper crops in early 2023. Brazil’s manufacturing sector has been hit particularly hard by the central bank’s tight monetary policy, which has put financing out of reach for many consumers and businesses. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has tried to soften the blow by offering tax incentives and stimulus to companies that invest in green and energy-efficient technologies.

