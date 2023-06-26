(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s long-term inflation outlook improved for the third consecutive week as analysts bet that the government will maintain its 3% target through 2026 at a Thursday policy meeting.

Consumer price increases will hit 3.72% by 2026, down from prior estimates of 3.8%, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists published Monday. Analysts also lowered their forecasts for this year to 5.06%, and for 2024 to 3.98%, the survey showed.

“It’s a very positive movement for central bankers,” said Rafaela Vitoria, chief economist at Banco Inter.

Policymakers led by central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto held the benchmark interest rate steady at 13.75% last week, saying in a post-meeting statement that “patience” and “serenity” are still needed for future decisions. They removed language pledging higher rates if inflation doesn’t behave as expected, and said that they will consider “inflationary dynamics,” including long-term estimates, to determine their next steps.

“Inflation estimates are converging back to the central bank’s target, showing that keeping the goal unchanged at 3% increases confidence in monetary policy,” Vitoria said.

The central bank targets inflation at 3.25% for this year and 3% through 2025, but the government sets the aim.

Campos Neto, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Planning Minister Simone Tebet, who together make up the committee that determines the goal, will meet Thursday to set the target for 2026.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized monetary policy since he took office in January, saying current interest rates are “absurd” and calling on senators to hold Campos Neto “accountable.” Earlier this year, he also argued for an inflation goal closer to 4.5%, similar to the target during his previous presidencies. But he backed off that push ahead of the committee’s February meeting.

Haddad has signaled that any changes to the inflation regime will focus instead on its horizon. The committee could adopt a continuous inflation target instead of one based on the end of the calendar year in December, when central bankers are required by law to write an open letter explaining why they missed their goal.

“With that change of the time horizon, central bankers don’t need to bring inflation down to 3% by 2024 but can instead focus on 2025,” said Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP Investimentos. Analysts currently see consumer price increases at 3.8% in 2025.

Most analysts also bet the bank will begin an easing cycle with a quarter-of-a-percentage-point cut in August, with interest rates falling to 12.25% this year and 9.5% by the end of 2024.

“If there’s no change to the target this week, there will be no remaining obstacles for rate cuts,” said Natalia Gurushina, economist for emerging markets at investment advisory Van Eck Associates.

