(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s consumer prices rose more than expected as the central bank readies its fifth straight interest rate hike in efforts to tame above-target inflation.

Prices rose 0.89% in mid-August from a month prior, more than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey that had a 0.83% median forecast. Annual inflation sped up to 9.30%, the national statistics institute reported on Wednesday.

The central bank has lifted borrowing costs by 325 basis points this year and signaled it will do so again in September. Consumer prices have been propelled by commodity costs, rising electricity bills and a reopening economy. Recent political tensions are also helping keep 2022 inflation forecasts above target.

Higher housing prices, due to more expensive electricity, were the main drivers of this month’s print, rising 1.97% from mid-July. Transportation rose 1.11% due to higher fuel and gas prices, according to the statistics institute.

Analysts surveyed by the monetary authority have raised both their 2021 and 2022 inflation forecasts for five straight weeks. The central bank targets annual inflation of 3.75% and 3.5% for this year and next, respectively.

President Jair Bolsonaro is growing uneasy about Brazil’s inflation in the run-up to general elections next year, but his complaints about rising prices don’t mean he plans to interfere with the central bank, according to five people close to him including cabinet members.

