You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 31, 2023
Brazil’s Jobless Rate Drops for Fourth Month on Resilient Economy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate ticked down for a fourth straight month in July, underscoring the resilience of Latin America’s biggest economy in the face of headwinds including double-digit borrowing costs.
Official data released Thursday showed the national unemployment rate declined to 7.9% from a month earlier, matching the median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Some 8.5 million people were out of work, the national statistics agency said.
A robust labor market helped lift the Brazilian economy far above analysts’ more pessimistic expectations from the start of the year. Steep borrowing costs and months of above-target inflation squeezed consumer spending and weighed on growth. Still, gross domestic product is expected to expand as much as 3% in 2023.
Read more: BofA Boosts Brazil Growth Forecasts on Lower Interest Rates
Brazil’s national statistics agency will release second-quarter GDP data on Friday.
--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim and Rafael Gayol.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:20
Canada likely sitting on the largest housing bubble of all time: Strategist
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
6:14
Decades of policy failures spurred Canada's housing crisis: Former deputy PM
-
8:29
Software stocks to benefit from AI: Expert
-
6:10
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness