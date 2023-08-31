(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate ticked down for a fourth straight month in July, underscoring the resilience of Latin America’s biggest economy in the face of headwinds including double-digit borrowing costs.

Official data released Thursday showed the national unemployment rate declined to 7.9% from a month earlier, matching the median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Some 8.5 million people were out of work, the national statistics agency said.

A robust labor market helped lift the Brazilian economy far above analysts’ more pessimistic expectations from the start of the year. Steep borrowing costs and months of above-target inflation squeezed consumer spending and weighed on growth. Still, gross domestic product is expected to expand as much as 3% in 2023.

Read more: BofA Boosts Brazil Growth Forecasts on Lower Interest Rates

Brazil’s national statistics agency will release second-quarter GDP data on Friday.

