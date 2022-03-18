(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s unemployment rate rose less than expected, as businesses dismissed seasonal workers brought on to attend a surge of shoppers around the Christmas holidays.

The joblessness rate increased to 11.2% in the three months ending in January from 11.1% previously, the national statistics institute reported on Friday. The figure was below the 11.3% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

After nearly two years, the labor market has returned to pre-pandemic levels of employment. But the economy is suffering as double-digit inflation and high borrowing costs crimp the purchasing power of consumers and businesses alike. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is pushing up already high commodity prices, which economists expect will harbor more monetary tightening and slower growth.

