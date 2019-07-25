(Bloomberg) -- A Brazilian top court justice ordered Petroleo Brasileiro SA to refuel two Iranian ships stranded off the country’s coast after the state-controlled oil company refused to do so for fear of U.S. sanctions.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based oil giant is known, will comply with the decision, a person close to the company said. A spokesman for Justice Dias Toffoli, who ruled on the matter, declined to comment because the case was filed under seal.

The two ships have been floating for over a month off the port of Paranagua, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Sao Paulo, one of them loaded with corn bound to Iran. The Islamic republic, which buys one third of all of Brazil’s corn exports, had threatened to cut its imports from the country unless the ships were refueled.

While Brazil has a long history of good relations with Tehran, President Jair Bolsonaro’s commitment to ripping up the country’s traditional foreign policy to side with U.S. President Donald Trump has put those ties in doubt.

--With assistance from Tatiana Freitas.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sabrina Valle in Rio de Janeiro at svalle@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, ;Tina Davis at tinadavis@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.