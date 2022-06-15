(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s lower house approved the first of three proposals to curb soaring fuel prices that are hurting President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity ahead of October’s election.

The bill that caps at 17% to 18% a state tax known as ICMS on fuel, electricity, public transportation and telecommunications was approved by 348 votes in favor and none against late Tuesday. The result was reiterated by lower house Speaker Arthur Lira on Wednesday morning, after last night’s vote was interrupted by a technical problem.

Lawmakers are now debating a series of amendments to the text, including one that establishes a permanent compensation by the federal government for any revenue losses that affect transfers to education and health.

The proposal allows states to reduce debt owed to the federal government in case revenue stemming from the ICMS tax charged on those items falls by more than 5%.

The bill also scraps federal taxes on ethanol, gasoline and natural gas for vehicles until the end of the year.

Governors are against the ICMS cap and intend to appeal the proposal at the Supreme Court, claiming states will have a significant loss of revenue. Estimates presented by states and the federal government for such losses vary substantially.

On Tuesday the senate passed a constitutional amendment that sets a favorable tax regime for biofuels to ensure they remain cheaper than fossil fuels. It will move to the lower house but the vote has note yet been scheduled.

Also moving through congress is another constitutional amendment determining that the Treasury will make up for revenue losses of states that agree to completely remove until the end of the year the ICMS tax on diesel, natural gas and cooking gas, and lower to 12% the same tax on ethanol. That proposal may go to a senate vote next week.

