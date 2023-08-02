(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expects Brazil’s central bank to begin cutting interest rates on Wednesday, saying he “can only hope” that policymakers launch the easing cycle he has demanded for months.

Analysts widely anticipate that the central bank will begin lowering the benchmark Selic from its six-year high of 13.75% when its monetary policy committee concludes its August rate decision meeting later in the day.

The leftist leader, however, reiterated his longstanding criticism of bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, saying that he “does not understand the Brazilian people.”

“I do not know who he is serving, but it isn’t Brazil,” Lula said in an interview with international reporters at the presidential palace.

Read More: Brazil Readies Latin America’s Next Key Rate Cut: Decision Guide

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.