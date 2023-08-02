You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Brazil’s Lula Says He Expects Rate Cut, But Renews Central Bank Criticism
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expects Brazil’s central bank to begin cutting interest rates on Wednesday, saying he “can only hope” that policymakers launch the easing cycle he has demanded for months.
Analysts widely anticipate that the central bank will begin lowering the benchmark Selic from its six-year high of 13.75% when its monetary policy committee concludes its August rate decision meeting later in the day.
The leftist leader, however, reiterated his longstanding criticism of bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, saying that he “does not understand the Brazilian people.”
“I do not know who he is serving, but it isn’t Brazil,” Lula said in an interview with international reporters at the presidential palace.
