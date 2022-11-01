(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is sending an envoy to congress to discuss how to keep paying more generous cash handouts next year in the first test to his legislative agenda.

Senator-elect Wellington Dias, chosen by Lula to negotiate with lawmakers, said a constitutional amendment will likely be needed to approve an exception to the country’s fiscal rule in order to keep financing bigger aid to poor families. Current payments of 600 reais ($117) a month fall to 400 reais next year because President Jair Bolsonaro didn’t set aside enough money for them in the 2023 budget.

“What’s urgent now is the continuity of the social program,” Dias said in an interview, adding that Lula doesn’t want any disruption in payments. “The rest can be negotiated in 2023.”

It’s not clear yet how much money will need to be excluded from the so-calleed spending cap, a rule that limits growth of public expenditures to the inflation rate. That amount will be defined after talks with the current government, Dias said.

Discussions like that are usually part of a normal process of government transition that hasn’t started yet as Bolsonaro hasn’t yet conceded defeat.

Read More: Brazil Protesters Clog Roads, Airport as Bolsonaro Stays Silent

A new fiscal rule to replace the current spending cap could be introduced in 2023, Dias said. Other urgent matters that need to be contemplated in the 2023 budget include more money to a medicine subsidy program and meals in public schools, he added.

Dias will meet the rapporteur of the 2023 budget, Senator Marcelo Castro, on Thursday. He will be accompanied by economist Aloizio Mercadante, Lula’s campaign coordinator. They are also expected to talk with the heads of both houses of congress.

