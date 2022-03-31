Mar 31, 2022
Brazil’s Moro Changes Party in Bid to Boost Presidential Run
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Carwash Judge Sergio Moro is changing parties in the run-up to Brazil’s presidential election as he seeks more resources to dispute the country’s highest office, according to a person familiar with his decision.
Moro, who polls a distant third in the presidential race, is leaving Podemos and will join Uniao Brasil, a party with more financial resources and structure across the country, as well as a larger share of free TV and radio advertising during the campaign, said the person, asking to remain anonymous because the move hasn’t been announced yet.
Moro is expected to announce his decision later on Thursday or Friday, the person added.
Read More: Ex-Judge Seeks to Bridge Brazil’s Right-Left Rift in 2022 Vote
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
