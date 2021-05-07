(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro’s approval rating inched lower even as his government launched a new round of modest cash handouts to help Brazil’s poor cope with the pandemic, according the latest opinion poll.

The far-right president was rated as good or great by 24% of respondents in a survey published by Exame/Ideia Friday, compared with 24% in April. His disapproval rate fell marginally to 52% from a record-high of 54% a month ago.

The survey comes after the start of a new government aid program, representing a scaled-down version of the immensely popular cash handouts that backstopped Brazilian households in 2020. This year’s iteration offers a more modest 250 reais ($48) per month to fewer people -- now roughly 45 million -- who lost work due to the pandemic.

The poll conducted 1,230 interviews, between May 4-5.

Bolsonaro last year saw his popularity surge to levels not seen since his 2018 election as government income support bailed out roughly 30% of the population. But as the pandemic drags on, the president’s standing has suffered with 68% of those polled saying that the worsening pandemic has cost them income and 71% saying they’d used the money to buy food.

The mounting challenges for the 66-year-old president also include a congressional probe on his erratic management of the pandemic. Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta earlier this week accused Bolsonaro of fueling the coronavirus crisis and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes of doing nothing to prevent it.

