(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is stable after a surgery to correct an incisional hernia that developed during the healing process from three procedures he underwent after being stabbed in September 2018.

According to the press office of Vila Nova Star hospital, the surgery on Sunday started at 7:35 a.m. and was concluded at 12:40 p.m. The operation lasted longer than the two hours the medical team initially expected due to intestinal adhesions caused by the previous surgeries, chief surgeon Antonio Macedo said at a press conference after the procedure.

Bolsonaro will remain at the hospital for at least five days and is expected to return to Brasilia when authorized by doctors, spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said. Vice President Hamilton Mourao will be acting president during the period.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia last week, Bolsonaro said he was in a hurry to undergo the hernia surgery so that he is able to fly to New York and attend the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22.

The president was stabbed during Brazil presidential campaign last year. The man who confessed attacking him, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, was ruled to be mentally ill.

To contact the reporter on this story: Danielle Chaves in Sao Paulo at djelmayer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ney Hayashi at ncruz4@bloomberg.net, Mark Niquette, Tony Czuczka

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.